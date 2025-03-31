Jacob Markstrom News: In goal against Wild

Markstrom will get the starting nod at home versus Minnesota on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom is undefeated in regulation over his last three appearances, posting a 2-0-1 record, 2.60 GAA and .895 save percentage. Once the Devils have their postseason spot locked up, Markstrom could see some extra rest ahead of the playoffs, which would mean more opportunities for Jake Allen.