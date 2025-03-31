Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: In goal against Wild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Markstrom will get the starting nod at home versus Minnesota on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom is undefeated in regulation over his last three appearances, posting a 2-0-1 record, 2.60 GAA and .895 save percentage. Once the Devils have their postseason spot locked up, Markstrom could see some extra rest ahead of the playoffs, which would mean more opportunities for Jake Allen.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now