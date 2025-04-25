Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: In goal for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Markstrom will get the starting nod at home versus the Hurricanes in Game 3 on Friday, per NHL.com.

Markstrom has put up decent ratios in the previous two postseason contests, registering a 2.52 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Still, that hasn't stopped the veteran netminder from losing both outings and sliding into a four-game losing streak. If he can get some additional offensive support -- the Devils have scored just two goals in their two playoff contests -- Markstrom could break out of the loss column Friday.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now