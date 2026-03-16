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Jacob Markstrom News: In goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Markstrom will be between the pipes at home versus the Bruins on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom got the night off Saturday against the Kings after having appeared in the seven previous contests. In those outings, the veteran netminder went 4-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA. With the Devils seemingly out of playoff contention, the team could pull back on how much it uses Markstrom down the stretch and spread the workload out with Jake Allen.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
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