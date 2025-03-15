Jacob Markstrom News: In goal Saturday

Markstrom will guard the road net Saturday against the Penguins, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has struggled since returning from a knee injury, going 1-3-0 with an .850 save percentage in his previous four outings. He'll look to right the ship against a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 2.85 goals per game. Overall, Markstrom is 22-12-5 with a .906 save percentage and 2.36 GAA this year.