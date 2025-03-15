Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Markstrom will guard the road net Saturday against the Penguins, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has struggled since returning from a knee injury, going 1-3-0 with an .850 save percentage in his previous four outings. He'll look to right the ship against a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 2.85 goals per game. Overall, Markstrom is 22-12-5 with a .906 save percentage and 2.36 GAA this year.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
