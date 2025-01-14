Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Markstrom will protect the home net versus Florida on Tuesday, according to Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Markstrom is coming off a 23-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over Tampa Bay. He has a 21-8-3 record with three shutouts, 2.19 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 32 appearances this season. Florida ranks ninth in the league with 3.25 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 4-3 to Philadelphia on Monday.

