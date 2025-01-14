Jacob Markstrom News: In goal Tuesday

Markstrom will protect the home net versus Florida on Tuesday, according to Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Markstrom is coming off a 23-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over Tampa Bay. He has a 21-8-3 record with three shutouts, 2.19 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 32 appearances this season. Florida ranks ninth in the league with 3.25 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 4-3 to Philadelphia on Monday.