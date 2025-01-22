Jacob Markstrom News: In goal Wednesday

Markstrom will get the starting nod at home versus the Bruins on Wednesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom has lost three straight games during which he posted a 2.29 GAA to go with a 0-1-2 record. Despite the recent slump, the 34-year-old backstop has already reached the 20-win mark for the eighth consecutive season and should be capable of pushing for 30 for just the second time in his career.