Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: In net Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 8:53am

Markstrom will be between the visiting pipes against the Islanders on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has won three of his last four starts, giving up seven goals on 101 shots. The 34-year-old goaltender is 6-4-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .904 save percentage this campaign. The Islanders rank 28th in the league with 2.43 goals per game this season.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now