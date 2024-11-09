Jacob Markstrom News: In net Saturday

Markstrom will be between the visiting pipes against the Islanders on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has won three of his last four starts, giving up seven goals on 101 shots. The 34-year-old goaltender is 6-4-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .904 save percentage this campaign. The Islanders rank 28th in the league with 2.43 goals per game this season.