Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: In net Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 1:04pm

Markstrom will patrol the home crease versus Carolina on Thursday.

Markstrom will play in his 500th NHL game, becoming the 81st goaltender in NHL history to reach the milestone. The 34-year-old is off to a good start with the Devils, as he is 8-5-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Markstrom had his three-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a loss to the Lightning. The Hurricanes are a high-scoring team, averaging 4.00 goals per game.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
