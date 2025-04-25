Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom News: Keeps team in series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Markstrom allowed two goals on 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Going down 3-0 in the series would likely have put the Devils out of the playoffs in short order, but Markstrom prevented that with this performance. He also got some much-needed goal support in the Devils' return to home ice. Markstrom is now 1-2 with seven goals allowed on 98 shots over three playoff contests. He'll look to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday.

