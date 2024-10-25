Jacob Markstrom News: Light workload in loss

Markstrom allowed four goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Markstrom allowed two goals at even strength and two on the power play in Thursday's defeat. The Swedish netminder was unable to outduel Cam Talbot between the pipes, as New Jersey outshot Detroit by a two-to-one margin. Markstrom has been shaky of late, allowing 10 goals over his last two starts, and he only has one win in his last four appearances. The 34-year-old is sporting a 3-3-1 record, .891 save percentage and 3.15 GAA across seven outings.