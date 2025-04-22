Jacob Markstrom News: Looking to even series Tuesday

Markstrom will be between the road pipes against the Hurricanes on Tuesday in Game 2.

Markstrom handled his largest workload of the season in Game 1 on Sunday, turning aside 41 of 44 shots on net, but the Devils were only able to muster up one goal. It won't get any easier in Game 2, as New Jersey will be without Luke Hughes (upper body) and Brenden Dillon (lower body). Dennis Cholowski and Simon Nemec will make their playoff debuts due to those injuries, so Markstrom will need to be in top form in order to send the series back to New Jersey tied at 1-1.