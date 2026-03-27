Jacob Markstrom News: Makes 15 saves in win

Markstrom stopped 15 of 17 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Markstrom returned to the lineup after not playing in New Jersey's last two games and didn't miss a beat, allowing three or fewer goals for the third game in a row to keep his winning streak alive. The 36-year-old veteran, who is firmly established as the Devils' No. 1 goaltender ahead of Jake Allen, has won seven of his last nine games, going 7-2-0 with a 2.64 GAA and an .886 save percentage over that stretch. The win total is nice, but the peripherals indicate the veteran hasn't looked nearly as good as his record indicates. He should continue to be a reliable option between the posts, though.