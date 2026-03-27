Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Makes 16 saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Markstrom stopped 16 of 18 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Markstrom returned to the lineup after not playing in New Jersey's last two games and didn't miss a beat, allowing three or fewer goals for the third game in a row to keep his winning streak alive. The 36-year-old veteran, who is firmly established as the Devils' No. 1 goaltender ahead of Jake Allen, has won seven of his last nine games, going 7-2-0 with a 2.64 GAA and an .886 save percentage over that stretch. The win total is nice, but the peripherals indicate the veteran hasn't looked nearly as good as his record indicates. He should continue to be a reliable option between the posts, though.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
18 days ago