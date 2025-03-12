Jacob Markstrom News: Not busy in Tuesday's win

Markstrom made 17 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

New Jersey grabbed a 3-0 lead before the end of the first period, putting Columbus in a hole it couldn't climb out of -- Markstrom never faced more than eight shots in any frame. It's the netminder's first win in four starts since returning to the crease from a knee injury, and he hasn't looked particularly sharp in that time, as he's given up 15 goals on 100 shots for a rough .850 save percentage.