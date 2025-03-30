Jacob Markstrom News: Picks up win in Minny

Markstrom stopped 22 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

The Devils never trailed in the game thanks in part to a Nico Hischier hat trick, but Markstrom was also locked in. He's turned things around of late, going 2-0-1 over his last three starts with a 2.60 GAA, and Markstrom sits one win away from 25 on the season -- a plateau the 35-year-old netminder has reached only twice before in his career.