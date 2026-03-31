Jacob Markstrom News: Poised to start Tuesday

Markstrom is expected to guard the cage on the road versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has already reached the 20-win threshold for the ninth consecutive season, having gone 22-17-1 in 41 appearances this year. The veteran netminder is currently sporting his worst GAA (3.09) since 2013-14 when he was with the Panthers. Markstrom figures to continue dividing the workload with Jake Allen the rest of the way.