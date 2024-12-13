Jacob Markstrom News: Rarely tested in Thursday's win
Markstrom stopped 12 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Los Angeles grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the second period on a Jordan Spence one-timer, but for the most part Markstrom was unbothered in the New Jersey crease. The veteran netminder has gone five straight starts without taking a regulation loss, going 4-0-1 over that stretch with a 1.98 GAA and .914 save percentage, and Markstrom's 14 wins on the season have him tied for second in the NHL behind Connor Hellebuyck's 18.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now