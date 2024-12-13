Jacob Markstrom News: Rarely tested in Thursday's win

Markstrom stopped 12 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Los Angeles grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the second period on a Jordan Spence one-timer, but for the most part Markstrom was unbothered in the New Jersey crease. The veteran netminder has gone five straight starts without taking a regulation loss, going 4-0-1 over that stretch with a 1.98 GAA and .914 save percentage, and Markstrom's 14 wins on the season have him tied for second in the NHL behind Connor Hellebuyck's 18.