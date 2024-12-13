Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Rarely tested in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Markstrom stopped 12 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Los Angeles grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the second period on a Jordan Spence one-timer, but for the most part Markstrom was unbothered in the New Jersey crease. The veteran netminder has gone five straight starts without taking a regulation loss, going 4-0-1 over that stretch with a 1.98 GAA and .914 save percentage, and Markstrom's 14 wins on the season have him tied for second in the NHL behind Connor Hellebuyck's 18.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now