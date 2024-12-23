Jacob Markstrom News: Records second consecutive shutout

Markstrom turned aside all 12 shots he faced in Monday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Markstrom entered Monday's matchup on a four-game winning streak, and he'll head into the NHL's Christmas break having recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old hasn't been tested much over the last two matchups -- he's faced a total of just 24 shots -- but that shouldn't take away from the dominant stretch he's had recently, as he's posted a .960 save percentage during his current five-game winning streak.