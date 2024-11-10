Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom News: Second consecutive win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 5:47am

Markstrom stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Markstrom secured a second consecutive victory, but he gave up at least three shots while facing less than 25 shots for the second straight contest. Markstrom has gone 4-1-0 over his last five outings with an excellent 2.00 GAA and a strong .919 save percentage. He's getting the job done between the pipes for New Jersey even if his last two outings haven't been as crisp as his previous ones.

