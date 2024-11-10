Jacob Markstrom News: Second consecutive win
Markstrom stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
Markstrom secured a second consecutive victory, but he gave up at least three shots while facing less than 25 shots for the second straight contest. Markstrom has gone 4-1-0 over his last five outings with an excellent 2.00 GAA and a strong .919 save percentage. He's getting the job done between the pipes for New Jersey even if his last two outings haven't been as crisp as his previous ones.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now