Jacob Markstrom News: Second straight win

Markstrom made 20 saves in a 5-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

Markstrom had to be sharp right out of the gate when his team started with a couple ugly shifts. He's put up back-to-back wins with one goal allowed in each. The 36-year-old Swede is 17-14-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .888 save percentage in 32 starts this season. Jake Allen's ratios are significantly better (2.64 GAA and .907 save percentage), but he's 12-15-1 in 28 starts. The Devils need wins, and Markstrom has a slight advantage.