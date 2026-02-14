Jacob Markstrom News: Secures big win over Slovakia
Markstrom stopped 29 shots in Sweden's 5-3 win over Slovakia in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.
After Filip Gustavsson started the first two games of the tournament for Sweden, Markstrom was between the pipes for the crucial third game and came through with a solid performance to secure his team a 2-1 record in the round robin. However, Gustavsson still appears to be the No. 1 in net as Sweden heads into the elimination games.
