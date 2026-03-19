Jacob Markstrom News: Secures win on Broadway
Markstrom turned aside 15 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
The Devils outshot the home squad 39-18 on the night, and while Markstrom allowed a goal in each period, his team never trailed over the final two frames. The veteran netminder has started nine of New Jersey's 10 games since the Olympic break, going 6-3-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .891 save percentage over that stretch.
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