Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Secures win on Broadway

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 7:37am

Markstrom turned aside 15 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The Devils outshot the home squad 39-18 on the night, and while Markstrom allowed a goal in each period, his team never trailed over the final two frames. The veteran netminder has started nine of New Jersey's 10 games since the Olympic break, going 6-3-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .891 save percentage over that stretch.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
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