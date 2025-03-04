Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom News: Set to face Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Markstrom will defend the road net against the Stars on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Following an 11-game absence because of a knee injury, Markstrom stopped 22 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Vegas. He has a 21-10-5 record with three shutouts, a 2.19 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 37 appearances this season. Dallas ranks fourth in the league with 3.40 goals per game in 2024-25.

