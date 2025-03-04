Jacob Markstrom News: Set to face Dallas

Markstrom will defend the road net against the Stars on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Following an 11-game absence because of a knee injury, Markstrom stopped 22 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Vegas. He has a 21-10-5 record with three shutouts, a 2.19 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 37 appearances this season. Dallas ranks fourth in the league with 3.40 goals per game in 2024-25.