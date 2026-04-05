Jacob Markstrom News: Set to start in Montreal
Markstrom will the patrol the road blue paint Sunday against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Markstrom has dropped back-to-back outings while allowing four goals in each loss, which came on the heels of his three-game winning streak. The Swedish goaltender is 7-5-0 over 12 games since the Olympic break, but he's surrendered at least three goals in nine of those contests. The Canadiens have already clinched a playoff spot and are 22-13-2 on home ice in 2025-26.
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