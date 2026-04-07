Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Markstrom will guard the home goal versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom is coming off an 18-save shutout win over the Canadiens on Sunday. The 36-year-old netminder has won four of his last six games despite posting an .878 save percentage in that span. The Flyers have scored 19 goals over their last six games.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
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