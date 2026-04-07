Jacob Markstrom News: Set to start Tuesday
Markstrom will guard the home goal versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Markstrom is coming off an 18-save shutout win over the Canadiens on Sunday. The 36-year-old netminder has won four of his last six games despite posting an .878 save percentage in that span. The Flyers have scored 19 goals over their last six games.
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