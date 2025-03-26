Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Markstrom is expected to start on the road against Chicago, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has been working through a rough patch in which he's allowed at least three goals in each of his past six appearances, resulting in a 4.33 GAA and an .831 save percentage over that stretch. He's 22-14-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 43 outings overall. This will be his second start against the Blackhawks this season -- he stopped 16 of 17 shots in Dec. 14's 4-1 victory.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils

