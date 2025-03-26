Jacob Markstrom News: Set to start Wednesday

Markstrom is expected to start on the road against Chicago, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has been working through a rough patch in which he's allowed at least three goals in each of his past six appearances, resulting in a 4.33 GAA and an .831 save percentage over that stretch. He's 22-14-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 43 outings overall. This will be his second start against the Blackhawks this season -- he stopped 16 of 17 shots in Dec. 14's 4-1 victory.