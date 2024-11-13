Jacob Markstrom News: Sharp in eighth win

Markstrom made 34 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Sam Reinhart tipped home a shot on the power play in the second period, accounting for the only puck to get past Markstrom on the night. The veteran netminder has won three straight starts, boosting his record to 8-4-1, and he's been exactly what the Devils were looking for in net when they acquired him over the summer, posting a 2.54 GAA and .908 save percentage through his first 13 outings for New Jersey.