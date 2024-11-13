Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Sharp in eighth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Markstrom made 34 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Sam Reinhart tipped home a shot on the power play in the second period, accounting for the only puck to get past Markstrom on the night. The veteran netminder has won three straight starts, boosting his record to 8-4-1, and he's been exactly what the Devils were looking for in net when they acquired him over the summer, posting a 2.54 GAA and .908 save percentage through his first 13 outings for New Jersey.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now