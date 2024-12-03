Jacob Markstrom News: Sharp in Monday's win
Markstrom made 38 saves in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
His shutout bid slipped away on a Chris Kreider power-play tally in the second period, but otherwise Markstrom had an answer for everything the Rangers sent his way. The veteran netminder is thriving with the Devils, going 9-3-0 over his last 12 starts with a 2.18 GAA and .917 save percentage, and his 12 wins on the season is behind only Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger atop the NHL leaderboard.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now