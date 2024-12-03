Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Sharp in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Markstrom made 38 saves in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

His shutout bid slipped away on a Chris Kreider power-play tally in the second period, but otherwise Markstrom had an answer for everything the Rangers sent his way. The veteran netminder is thriving with the Devils, going 9-3-0 over his last 12 starts with a 2.18 GAA and .917 save percentage, and his 12 wins on the season is behind only Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger atop the NHL leaderboard.

