Jacob Markstrom News: Sharp in Monday's win

Markstrom made 38 saves in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

His shutout bid slipped away on a Chris Kreider power-play tally in the second period, but otherwise Markstrom had an answer for everything the Rangers sent his way. The veteran netminder is thriving with the Devils, going 9-3-0 over his last 12 starts with a 2.18 GAA and .917 save percentage, and his 12 wins on the season is behind only Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger atop the NHL leaderboard.