Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Sharp in St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Markstrom stopped 25 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Markstrom spoiled it himself by getting greedy -- he tried to go for the open St. Louis net with less than 90 seconds left, but his shot didn't get past Pavel Buchnevich, who eventually scored after Pius Suter retrieved the loose puck. Markstrom has given up three goals or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts, going 6-4-0 over that stretch with a 2.40 GAA and .906 save percentage.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
