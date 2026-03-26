Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Slated to face Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Markstrom is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Thursday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has won his last two outings while allowing six goals on 40 shots (.850 save percentage). He has a 21-16-1 record, 3.10 GAA and .884 save percentage in 39 outings in 2025-26. Nashville has won its past five games while outscoring the competition 20-10.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
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