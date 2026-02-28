Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Slated to face St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Markstrom is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has a 15-14-1 record, 3.20 GAA and .884 save percentage in 31 appearances in 2025-26. He stopped 33 of 36 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh in his last start Thursday. St. Louis went 1-7-1 in its final nine games before the Olympic break, but it started off the post-Olympic schedule on a positive note with a 5-1 victory over Seattle on Thursday.

