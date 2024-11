Markstrom is expected to start at home against St. Louis on Wednesday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Markstrom has won five of his past six starts while stopping 137 of 151 shots (.907 save percentage). He's 10-5-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 16 appearances in 2024-25. The Blues rank 28th offensively with 2.48 goals per game.