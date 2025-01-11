Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Markstrom is expected to patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom will make his fourth consecutive start. The 34-year-old netminder is 20-8-3 with three shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He will have his hands full as the Lightning are the top-scoring team in the NHL, averaging 3.69 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now