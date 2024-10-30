Jacob Markstrom News: Slated to start Wednesday

Markstrom will be in the road crease for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom was in the starter's crease during Wednesday's morning skate, and he'll draw the start for a second consecutive game. The 34-year-old has had mixed results over his first eight outings of the season, logging a 4-3-1 record, 3.01 GAA and .895 save percentage.