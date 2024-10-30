Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Slated to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Markstrom will be in the road crease for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom was in the starter's crease during Wednesday's morning skate, and he'll draw the start for a second consecutive game. The 34-year-old has had mixed results over his first eight outings of the season, logging a 4-3-1 record, 3.01 GAA and .895 save percentage.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now