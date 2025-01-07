Jacob Markstrom News: Solid display between pipes

Markstrom stopped 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Markstrom bounced back from two straight road losses, against Anaheim and San Jose, and he recorded his seventh win over his last nine appearances. He's gone 7-2-0 with an elite 1.46 GAA and a pristine .927 save percentage in that span, so fantasy managers should continue to trust the 34-year-old netminder.