Jacob Markstrom News: Starting again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Markstrom will protect the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom was in goal for the Devils' 5-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday. That light workload will allow him to go again a day later. The Maple Leafs are sitting out three regulars for trade protection, so he'll draw a struggling team with a diminished lineup in this matchup, which could help Markstrom in his pursuit of a three-game winning streak for the first time all season.

