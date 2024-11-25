Jacob Markstrom News: Starting against Nashville

Markstrom is expected to patrol the home crease against the Predators on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom didn't start in Saturday's win over Washington, but he should tend the twine for the third time in the Devils' last four games Monday. Over 15 appearances this season, the 34-year-old has logged a 9-5-1 record, 2.54 GAA and .907 save percentage.