Jacob Markstrom News: Starting against United States
Markstrom will tend the twine for Sweden during Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Although Filip Gustavsson started the first two games of the Olympics for Sweden, Markstrom has seen increased work recently and will draw a third consecutive start during Wednesday's quarterfinal game. Markstrom turned aside 26 of 29 shots during Saturday's win over Slovakia before making 20 saves on 21 shots during Tuesday's qualification win over Latvia. The United States will pose a much tougher test Wednesday, but he's coming off a promising outing.
