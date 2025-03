Markstrom will serve as the starting goaltender for Sunday's road game against the Golden Knights, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom was activated off injured reserve Sunday, and he's been cleared to make his first appearance since Jan. 22. Over 36 appearances this season, the 35-year-old has gone 21-9-5 with a 2.20 GAA and .912 save percentage.