Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Starting Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Markstrom will defend the road net against Carolina on Sunday in Game 1, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Markstrom posted a 26-16-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 49 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. During that span, he went 2-1-0 versus the Hurricanes, allowing only seven goals on 83 shots. Carolina ranked ninth in the league in the regular season with 3.24 goals per game.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now