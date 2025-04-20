Jacob Markstrom News: Starting Game 1

Markstrom will defend the road net against Carolina on Sunday in Game 1, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Markstrom posted a 26-16-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 49 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. During that span, he went 2-1-0 versus the Hurricanes, allowing only seven goals on 83 shots. Carolina ranked ninth in the league in the regular season with 3.24 goals per game.