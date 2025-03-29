Jacob Markstrom News: Starting in Minnesota
Markstrom will defend the road net versus the Wild on Saturday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jake Allen played in Friday's 4-0 loss to Winnipeg. The 35-year-old Markstrom is coming off a 21-save effort in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Chicago. He has a 23-14-6 record with three shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 44 appearances this season. Minnesota ranks 28th in the league with 2.70 goals per game in 2024-25.
