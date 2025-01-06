Jacob Markstrom News: Starting in Seattle

Markstrom will patrol the road crease against the Kraken on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time this season -- the Swedish netminder allowed a combined six goals split evenly between losses to Anaheim and San Jose on the Devils' current four-game West Coast road trip. Markstrom has a 4-2-0 record, 2.58 GAA and .892 save percentage in seven career appearances against the Kraken.