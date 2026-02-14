Jacob Markstrom News: Starting Saturday versus Slovakia
Markstrom will patrol the Swedish crease versus Slovakia on Saturday at the 2025 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnetreports.
Markstrom will make his first start of the tournament for Sweden, as Filip Gustavsson, who started the first two games, is a healthy scratch. Markstrom is 15-13-1 with a 3.20 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 30 contests with New Jersey this season. Slovakia has won its first two games of the round-robin tourney, upsetting Finland 4-1 and knocking off Italy 3-2.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions7 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off12 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 2322 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 2025 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More