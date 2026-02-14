Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Starting Saturday versus Slovakia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Markstrom will patrol the Swedish crease versus Slovakia on Saturday at the 2025 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnetreports.

Markstrom will make his first start of the tournament for Sweden, as Filip Gustavsson, who started the first two games, is a healthy scratch. Markstrom is 15-13-1 with a 3.20 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 30 contests with New Jersey this season. Slovakia has won its first two games of the round-robin tourney, upsetting Finland 4-1 and knocking off Italy 3-2.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
