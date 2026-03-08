Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Markstrom will start in net for Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Despite playing Friday night against the Rangers, Markstrom will make a sixth straight start and go for his fifth straight win for the surging Devils on Sunday against the Red Wings. The 36-year-old is 4-1-0 with a .915 save percentage since the Olympic break. He faces a Red Wings team that has lost three of their last four games.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
29 days ago