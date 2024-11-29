Jacob Markstrom News: Starting vs. Detroit

Markstrom is starting in Friday's game against the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The veteran goaltender led the Devils onto the ice for warm-ups Friday, so he'll get the nod and will aim to bounce back following his defeat against the Blues on Wednesday. Markstrom has dropped two of his past four starts, going 2-2-0 with a 2.53 GAA and an .889 save percentage in that stretch. The Red Wings rank 28th in the league with 2.50 goals scored per game.