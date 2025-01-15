Jacob Markstrom News: Stops 27 shots Tuesday

Markstrom stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Markstrom played at an elite level in December, going 8-1-1 with a 1.30 GAA and a .937 save percentage across 10 appearances, but his numbers have regressed a bit in recent weeks. He's gone 2-1-2 with a 2.13 GAA and a .917 save percentage in five January appearances. That said, even with the regression, Markstrom remains an excellent fantasy alternative across all formats. The Devils are playing three games over the next five days, though, so it wouldn't be surprising if Markstrom gets some much-needed rest in the coming days after starting five games in a row.