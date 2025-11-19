Markstrom struggled in Tuesday's loss, which was highlighted by a hat trick from Lightning forward Jake Guentzel. After the loss, the 35-year-old Markstrom fell to a 5-3-1 record with a 3.83 GAA and a .864 save percentage through nine appearances this year. This stretch of sub-par play from the veteran netminder is out of character for him, as he's maintained a sub-3.00 GAA over the last 10 seasons. It's best to exercise patience with Markstrom in fantasy while he attempts to find his consistency in the 2025-26 campaign. Until he does so, it is best to have a backup plan in the crease to deploy if he continues to surrender a high volume of goals.