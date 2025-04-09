Jacob Markstrom News: Struggles in Tuesday's loss

Markstrom saved 16 of 23 shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins.

Tuesday's performance is an outing that Markstrom will quickly have to put behind him with New Jersey almost guaranteed to see playoff hockey in just over a week's time. He allowed two goals in each of the first two periods before he allowed three in the first 10 minutes of the third period. With the loss, the 35-year-old Markstrom has a 26-15-6 record with a 2.53 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 48 games this year. Tuesday's loss ended Markstrom's four-game winning streak and was his first loss in regulation since March 20 against his former team in Calgary. He still has solid value in all fantasy formats if he can bounce back quickly. His next opportunity to start between the pipes is Friday against the Penguins.