Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Taken down by Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Markstrom turned aside 14 of 18 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Philadelphia, with the Flyers' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

It was a rough night for Markstrom and the Devils' defense, and a tough way to crash back to earth after the veteran netminder had shut out the Canadiens on Sunday. Markstrom has given up at least four goals in four of his last eight starts, going 4-4-0 over that stretch with a 3.15 GAA and .860 save percentage.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
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