Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Takes SO loss against former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Markstrom turned aside 25 shots in regulation and overtime and two of four shootout attempts in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Facing the team he spent six-plus seasons with earlier in his career, Markstrom saw a win slip through his fingers when Conor Garland got his stick on the puck during a mad scramble in the crease with just 36 seconds left in the third period. The 35-year-old netminder then got out-dueled in the shootout by Thatcher Demko. Markstrom has only one win in his last seven starts, going 1-5-1 with a 4.00 GAA and .843 save percentage in March.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
