Jacob Markstrom News: Takes SO loss against former club

Markstrom turned aside 25 shots in regulation and overtime and two of four shootout attempts in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Facing the team he spent six-plus seasons with earlier in his career, Markstrom saw a win slip through his fingers when Conor Garland got his stick on the puck during a mad scramble in the crease with just 36 seconds left in the third period. The 35-year-old netminder then got out-dueled in the shootout by Thatcher Demko. Markstrom has only one win in his last seven starts, going 1-5-1 with a 4.00 GAA and .843 save percentage in March.